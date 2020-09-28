StockMarketWire.com - Mosman Oil and Gas said sales from a new well at the Stanley project in Texas were expected to commence this week.
The Stanley-4 well, of which Mosman had an interest of around 16.5%, was flowing at about 155 barrels of oil per day, according to the operator.
The oil was being stored in temporary tanks whilst new permanent tanks were installed to handle the flow rate.
'In the meantime, sale of oil from this well is expected to start this week,' the company said.
