FTSE 100 HSBC Holdings 307.83 +8.64% Diageo 2670.25 +5.90% Standard Chartered 354.40 +5.23% Land Securities Group 514.60 +4.93% British Land Company 337.40 +4.78% Rolls-Royce Holdings 147.45 -4.72% Gvc Holdings 970.90 -2.75% Fresnillo 1161.50 -2.02% Rio Tinto 4644.00 -1.88% Polymetal International 1647.00 -1.82% FTSE 250 Great Portland Estates 603.30 +9.21% Carnival 994.20 +8.23% Investec 134.43 +5.44% Paragon Banking Group 319.70 +5.37% Rank Group 96.30 +5.36% William Hill 272.05 -12.86% Indivior 117.55 -3.65% Network International Holdings 279.60 -3.59% Hochschild Mining 208.30 -2.48% Pets AT Home Group 385.90 -2.16% FTSE 350 Great Portland Estates 603.30 +9.21% HSBC Holdings 307.83 +8.64% Carnival 994.20 +8.23% Diageo 2670.25 +5.90% Investec 134.43 +5.44% William Hill 272.05 -12.86% Rolls-Royce Holdings 147.45 -4.72% Indivior 117.55 -3.65% Network International Holdings 279.60 -3.59% Gvc Holdings 970.90 -2.75% AIM Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ord Npv 5.35 +17.58% Tiger Resource Finance 0.38 +15.38% Alba Mineral Resources 0.53 +12.77% Location Sciences Group 0.55 +12.24% SkinBioTherapeutics 18.50 +12.12% Okyo Pharma Corporation 8.75 -12.50% Genedrive 104.00 -11.86% Thor Mining 0.89 -9.23% Equatorial Palm Oil 0.78 -8.82% Red Rock Resources 0.93 -7.50% Overall Market Reach 77.15 +19.61% Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ord Npv 5.35 +17.58% Tiger Resource Finance 0.38 +15.38% Alba Mineral Resources 0.53 +12.77% Location Sciences Group 0.55 +12.24% William Hill 272.05 -12.86% Okyo Pharma Corporation 8.75 -12.50% Genedrive 104.00 -11.86% Amedeo Air Four Plus 33.50 -11.84% Thor Mining 0.89 -9.23%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
