FTSE 100
HSBC Holdings                            307.83       +8.64%
Diageo                                  2670.25       +5.90%
Standard Chartered                       354.40       +5.23%
Land Securities Group                    514.60       +4.93%
British Land Company                     337.40       +4.78%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     147.45       -4.72%
Gvc Holdings                             970.90       -2.75%
Fresnillo                               1161.50       -2.02%
Rio Tinto                               4644.00       -1.88%
Polymetal International                 1647.00       -1.82%

FTSE 250
Great Portland Estates                   603.30       +9.21%
Carnival                                 994.20       +8.23%
Investec                                 134.43       +5.44%
Paragon Banking Group                    319.70       +5.37%
Rank Group                                96.30       +5.36%
William Hill                             272.05      -12.86%
Indivior                                 117.55       -3.65%
Network International Holdings           279.60       -3.59%
Hochschild Mining                        208.30       -2.48%
Pets AT Home Group                       385.90       -2.16%

FTSE 350
Great Portland Estates                   603.30       +9.21%
HSBC Holdings                            307.83       +8.64%
Carnival                                 994.20       +8.23%
Diageo                                  2670.25       +5.90%
Investec                                 134.43       +5.44%
William Hill                             272.05      -12.86%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     147.45       -4.72%
Indivior                                 117.55       -3.65%
Network International Holdings           279.60       -3.59%
Gvc Holdings                             970.90       -2.75%

AIM
Bluebird Merchant Ventures  Ord Npv        5.35      +17.58%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.38      +15.38%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.53      +12.77%
Location Sciences Group                    0.55      +12.24%
SkinBioTherapeutics                       18.50      +12.12%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    8.75      -12.50%
Genedrive                                104.00      -11.86%
Thor Mining                                0.89       -9.23%
Equatorial Palm Oil                        0.78       -8.82%
Red Rock Resources                         0.93       -7.50%

Overall Market
Reach                                     77.15      +19.61%
Bluebird Merchant Ventures  Ord Npv        5.35      +17.58%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.38      +15.38%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.53      +12.77%
Location Sciences Group                    0.55      +12.24%
William Hill                             272.05      -12.86%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    8.75      -12.50%
Genedrive                                104.00      -11.86%
Amedeo Air Four Plus                      33.50      -11.84%
Thor Mining                                0.89       -9.23%