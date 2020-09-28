FTSE 100 HSBC Holdings 309.13 +9.10% Diageo 2691.50 +6.74% Land Securities Group 520.05 +6.05% Standard Chartered 356.90 +5.97% Natwest Group 104.78 +5.18% Rolls-Royce Holdings 147.55 -4.65% Gvc Holdings 980.80 -1.76% Fresnillo 1166.25 -1.62% Polymetal International 1655.50 -1.31% Rio Tinto 4671.50 -1.30% FTSE 250 Great Portland Estates 612.10 +10.81% Carnival 997.00 +8.53% Rank Group 98.30 +7.55% Crest Nicholson Holdings 192.80 +7.47% Close Brothers Group 1003.50 +6.02% William Hill 278.10 -10.92% Network International Holdings 278.30 -4.03% Indivior 118.35 -2.99% Pets AT Home Group 388.20 -1.57% Fisher (James) & Sons 1133.00 -1.48% FTSE 350 Great Portland Estates 612.10 +10.81% HSBC Holdings 309.13 +9.10% Carnival 997.00 +8.53% Rank Group 98.30 +7.55% Crest Nicholson Holdings 192.80 +7.47% William Hill 278.10 -10.92% Rolls-Royce Holdings 147.55 -4.65% Network International Holdings 278.30 -4.03% Indivior 118.35 -2.99% Gvc Holdings 980.80 -1.76% AIM Alba Mineral Resources 0.56 +18.09% Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ord Npv 5.35 +17.58% Location Sciences Group 0.57 +17.35% Tiger Resource Finance 0.38 +15.38% New Trend Lifestyle Group 0.40 +14.29% ValiRx 48.00 -10.28% Okyo Pharma Corporation 9.00 -10.00% Red Rock Resources 0.90 -10.00% Genedrive 107.00 -9.32% Thor Mining 0.89 -9.23% Overall Market Reach 77.50 +20.16% Alba Mineral Resources 0.56 +18.09% Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ord Npv 5.35 +17.58% Location Sciences Group 0.57 +17.35% Tiger Resource Finance 0.38 +15.38% Amedeo Air Four Plus 33.50 -11.84% William Hill 278.15 -10.91% ValiRx 48.00 -10.28% Okyo Pharma Corporation 9.00 -10.00% Red Rock Resources 0.90 -10.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
StockMarketWire.com -