FTSE 100
HSBC Holdings                            309.13       +9.10%
Diageo                                  2691.50       +6.74%
Land Securities Group                    520.05       +6.05%
Standard Chartered                       356.90       +5.97%
Natwest Group                            104.78       +5.18%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     147.55       -4.65%
Gvc Holdings                             980.80       -1.76%
Fresnillo                               1166.25       -1.62%
Polymetal International                 1655.50       -1.31%
Rio Tinto                               4671.50       -1.30%

FTSE 250
Great Portland Estates                   612.10      +10.81%
Carnival                                 997.00       +8.53%
Rank Group                                98.30       +7.55%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 192.80       +7.47%
Close Brothers Group                    1003.50       +6.02%
William Hill                             278.10      -10.92%
Network International Holdings           278.30       -4.03%
Indivior                                 118.35       -2.99%
Pets AT Home Group                       388.20       -1.57%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1133.00       -1.48%

FTSE 350
Great Portland Estates                   612.10      +10.81%
HSBC Holdings                            309.13       +9.10%
Carnival                                 997.00       +8.53%
Rank Group                                98.30       +7.55%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 192.80       +7.47%
William Hill                             278.10      -10.92%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     147.55       -4.65%
Network International Holdings           278.30       -4.03%
Indivior                                 118.35       -2.99%
Gvc Holdings                             980.80       -1.76%

AIM
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.56      +18.09%
Bluebird Merchant Ventures  Ord Npv        5.35      +17.58%
Location Sciences Group                    0.57      +17.35%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.38      +15.38%
New Trend Lifestyle Group                  0.40      +14.29%
ValiRx                                    48.00      -10.28%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    9.00      -10.00%
Red Rock Resources                         0.90      -10.00%
Genedrive                                107.00       -9.32%
Thor Mining                                0.89       -9.23%

Overall Market
Reach                                     77.50      +20.16%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.56      +18.09%
Bluebird Merchant Ventures  Ord Npv        5.35      +17.58%
Location Sciences Group                    0.57      +17.35%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.38      +15.38%
Amedeo Air Four Plus                      33.50      -11.84%
William Hill                             278.15      -10.91%
ValiRx                                    48.00      -10.28%
Okyo Pharma Corporation                    9.00      -10.00%
Red Rock Resources                         0.90      -10.00%