FTSE 100
HSBC Holdings                            308.43       +8.85%
Land Securities Group                    530.65       +8.21%
Diageo                                  2715.00       +7.67%
British Land Company                     343.95       +6.82%
Standard Chartered                       354.95       +5.39%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     148.25       -4.20%
Gvc Holdings                             984.40       -1.40%
Fresnillo                               1169.75       -1.33%
Rio Tinto                               4684.25       -1.03%
Polymetal International                 1660.50       -1.01%

FTSE 250
Great Portland Estates                   618.10      +11.89%
Carnival                                1007.00       +9.62%
Petrofac Limited                         114.58       +7.59%
Crest Nicholson Holdings                 192.95       +7.55%
Shaftesbury                              511.25       +7.14%
William Hill                             278.45      -10.81%
Indivior                                 117.30       -3.85%
Network International Holdings           281.70       -2.86%
Pets AT Home Group                       389.20       -1.32%
Convatec Group                           177.00       -0.95%

AIM
Bluebird Merchant Ventures  Ord Npv        5.35      +17.58%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         35.50      +17.55%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.38      +15.38%
Scotgold Resources                       130.00      +15.04%
Mercantile Ports  Logistics Limited        0.23      +14.63%
Caledonian Trust                         115.00      -11.54%
Genedrive                                105.50      -10.59%
Red Rock Resources                         0.90      -10.00%
ValiRx                                    48.50       -9.35%
Angus Energy                               0.82       -8.33%

Overall Market
Reach                                     75.85      +17.60%
Bluebird Merchant Ventures  Ord Npv        5.35      +17.58%
Integumen  Ord 1p                         35.50      +17.55%
Tiger Resource Finance                     0.38      +15.38%
Scotgold Resources                       130.00      +15.04%
Amedeo Air Four Plus                      33.50      -11.84%
Caledonian Trust                         115.00      -11.54%
William Hill                             278.45      -10.81%
Genedrive                                105.50      -10.59%
Red Rock Resources                         0.90      -10.00%