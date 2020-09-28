FTSE 100 HSBC Holdings 308.43 +8.85% Land Securities Group 530.65 +8.21% Diageo 2715.00 +7.67% British Land Company 343.95 +6.82% Standard Chartered 354.95 +5.39% Rolls-Royce Holdings 148.25 -4.20% Gvc Holdings 984.40 -1.40% Fresnillo 1169.75 -1.33% Rio Tinto 4684.25 -1.03% Polymetal International 1660.50 -1.01% FTSE 250 Great Portland Estates 618.10 +11.89% Carnival 1007.00 +9.62% Petrofac Limited 114.58 +7.59% Crest Nicholson Holdings 192.95 +7.55% Shaftesbury 511.25 +7.14% William Hill 278.45 -10.81% Indivior 117.30 -3.85% Network International Holdings 281.70 -2.86% Pets AT Home Group 389.20 -1.32% Convatec Group 177.00 -0.95% FTSE 350 Great Portland Estates 618.10 +11.89% Carnival 1007.00 +9.62% HSBC Holdings 308.43 +8.85% Land Securities Group 530.65 +8.21% Diageo 2715.00 +7.67% William Hill 278.45 -10.81% Rolls-Royce Holdings 148.25 -4.20% Indivior 117.30 -3.85% Network International Holdings 281.70 -2.86% Gvc Holdings 984.40 -1.40% AIM Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ord Npv 5.35 +17.58% Integumen Ord 1p 35.50 +17.55% Tiger Resource Finance 0.38 +15.38% Scotgold Resources 130.00 +15.04% Mercantile Ports Logistics Limited 0.23 +14.63% Caledonian Trust 115.00 -11.54% Genedrive 105.50 -10.59% Red Rock Resources 0.90 -10.00% ValiRx 48.50 -9.35% Angus Energy 0.82 -8.33% Overall Market Reach 75.85 +17.60% Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ord Npv 5.35 +17.58% Integumen Ord 1p 35.50 +17.55% Tiger Resource Finance 0.38 +15.38% Scotgold Resources 130.00 +15.04% Amedeo Air Four Plus 33.50 -11.84% Caledonian Trust 115.00 -11.54% William Hill 278.45 -10.81% Genedrive 105.50 -10.59% Red Rock Resources 0.90 -10.00%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -