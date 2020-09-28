StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Red Rock Resources said it had raised £1 million via a share placing to fund developments in Kenya, the Congo and Australia.
New shares in the company were issued at 0.8p apiece, with a warrant attached to each exercisable at 1.2p for 30 months.
'Red Rock is entering a period of intense activity with active exploration due at its recently restored 1.2 million ounce JORC compliant gold resource in Kenya, and the IPO process for its new and highly prospective gold JV business in the Victoria Goldfields of Australia,' chairman Andrew Bell said.
'The operational work programme planned includes an acceleration of geological work on its copper/cobalt joint ventures in the Congo, alongside the two gold businesses in Kenya and Australia.'
'The company will continue to be able to fund a significant part of its operations from existing resources, however this financing enables Red Rock to move immediately to exploit the opportunities we have now developed.'
At 1:30pm: [LON:RRR] Red Rock Resources PLC share price was -0.1p at 0.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: