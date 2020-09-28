StockMarketWire.com - Mining investor Metal Tiger said it had agreed to acquire shares in a placing being conducted by Tanga Resources, giving it a 1.35% stake in the company.
Metal Tiger said it had subscribed for 5 million Tanga shares at A$0.03 each, for a total investment of A$0.15 million as part of Tanga's A$7.0 million placing.
Tanga was a Sydney-listed exploration and development company with joint venture interests in Ivory Coast and Namibia.
At 1:35pm: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was 0p at 25p
