FTSE 100 HSBC Holdings 309.85 +9.35% Land Securities Group 528.20 +7.71% Diageo 2703.00 +7.20% Lloyds Banking Group 26.35 +6.59% British Land Company 343.20 +6.58% Rolls-Royce Holdings 146.30 -5.46% Kingfisher 290.05 -1.98% Gvc Holdings 982.80 -1.56% International Consolidated Airlines 93.66 -1.04% Admiral Group 2666.00 -0.82% FTSE 250 Great Portland Estates 619.70 +12.18% Rank Group 98.95 +8.26% Carnival 991.20 +7.90% Shaftesbury 513.75 +7.66% Close Brothers Group 1016.50 +7.40% William Hill 275.15 -11.87% Indivior 117.45 -3.73% Network International Holdings 279.80 -3.52% Kainos Group 1007.00 -1.27% Genus 3855.00 -1.00% FTSE 350 Great Portland Estates 619.70 +12.18% HSBC Holdings 309.85 +9.35% Rank Group 98.95 +8.26% Carnival 991.20 +7.90% Land Securities Group 528.20 +7.71% William Hill 275.15 -11.87% Rolls-Royce Holdings 146.30 -5.46% Indivior 117.45 -3.73% Network International Holdings 279.80 -3.52% Kingfisher 290.05 -1.98% AIM Integumen Ord 1p 36.50 +20.86% Bahamas Petroleum Company 3.10 +19.23% Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ord Npv 5.35 +17.58% Scotgold Resources 132.50 +17.26% Mercantile Ports Logistics Limited 0.24 +17.07% Caledonian Trust 110.00 -15.38% ValiRx 46.00 -14.02% Genedrive 105.00 -11.02% Red Rock Resources 0.90 -10.00% Angus Energy 0.82 -8.33% Overall Market Integumen Ord 1p 36.50 +20.86% Bahamas Petroleum Company 3.10 +19.23% Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ord Npv 5.35 +17.58% Reach 75.65 +17.29% Scotgold Resources 132.50 +17.26% Caledonian Trust 110.00 -15.38% ValiRx 46.00 -14.02% Amedeo Air Four Plus 33.00 -13.16% William Hill 275.15 -11.87% Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim 9.75 -11.36%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -