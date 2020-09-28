StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
HSBC Holdings                            309.85       +9.35%
Land Securities Group                    528.20       +7.71%
Diageo                                  2703.00       +7.20%
Lloyds Banking Group                      26.35       +6.59%
British Land Company                     343.20       +6.58%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     146.30       -5.46%
Kingfisher                               290.05       -1.98%
Gvc Holdings                             982.80       -1.56%
International Consolidated Airlines       93.66       -1.04%
Admiral Group                           2666.00       -0.82%

FTSE 250
Great Portland Estates                   619.70      +12.18%
Rank Group                                98.95       +8.26%
Carnival                                 991.20       +7.90%
Shaftesbury                              513.75       +7.66%
Close Brothers Group                    1016.50       +7.40%
William Hill                             275.15      -11.87%
Indivior                                 117.45       -3.73%
Network International Holdings           279.80       -3.52%
Kainos Group                            1007.00       -1.27%
Genus                                   3855.00       -1.00%

FTSE 350
AIM
Integumen  Ord 1p                         36.50      +20.86%
Bahamas Petroleum Company                  3.10      +19.23%
Bluebird Merchant Ventures  Ord Npv        5.35      +17.58%
Scotgold Resources                       132.50      +17.26%
Mercantile Ports  Logistics Limited        0.24      +17.07%
Caledonian Trust                         110.00      -15.38%
ValiRx                                    46.00      -14.02%
Genedrive                                105.00      -11.02%
Red Rock Resources                         0.90      -10.00%
Angus Energy                               0.82       -8.33%

Overall Market
Reach                                     75.65      +17.29%
Caledonian Trust                         110.00      -15.38%
ValiRx                                    46.00      -14.02%
Amedeo Air Four Plus                      33.00      -13.16%
Golden Prospect Precious Metals Lim        9.75      -11.36%