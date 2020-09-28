StockMarketWire.com - Fuel cell developer Proton Power Systems said it had received a further order from ship builder Fincantieri.
The order was for a 144 kW fuel cell system to be installed into Fincantieri's first 25 metre long demonstrator and testing vessel.
The vessel, called Zeus, would be exclusively powered by Proton Motor's fuel cell system.
The order followed a first order from Fincantieri announced on 2 December.
At 2:22pm: [LON:PPS] Proton Power Systems PLC share price was +1p at 52.5p
