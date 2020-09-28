StockMarketWire.com - Ncondezi Energy confirmed that it had not received any notice of change to the joint development agreement for its namesake power project in Mozambique following talks with GE and China Machinery Engineering Corporation.
GE had recently announced that it was exiting the global coal-power market.
'In the event that a new technology partner is required, CMEC has put in place a contingency plan and compiled a preferred list of partners who are familiar with the project,' Ncondezi said.
'CMEC has indicated that such a process would take one month to complete if required.'
'In the meantime there is no change to the timeline for critical project work streams, including the historical cost audit and tariff negotiations, which are progressing positively.'
Chief executive Hanno Pengilly said the company remained confident that any potential impact on the project was not material to the project outcome.
'It is worth highlighting that the technology partner has no impact on the planned Project financing,' Pengilly said.
'Work continues at pace across all our workstreams and we look forward to providing further positive updates on the Project in the coming weeks.'
