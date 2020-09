CA

30/09/2020 13:30 GDP

01/10/2020 13:30 Building permits

01/10/2020 14:30 Canada Manufacturing PMI



CH

30/09/2020 08:00 KOF economic barometer

01/10/2020 07:30 Retail Sales

01/10/2020 07:30 CPI

01/10/2020 08:30 procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index



CN

30/09/2020 03:30 CFLP China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)

30/09/2020 03:30 CFLP China Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)

30/09/2020 04:15 China Manufacturing PMI

05/10/2020 00:00 National Day Golden Week continues. Financial markets closed



DE

30/09/2020 08:55 Labour market statistics (incl unemployment)

01/10/2020 08:55 Manufacturing PMI

05/10/2020 08:55 Services PMI



ES

01/10/2020 08:15 Manufacturing PMI

02/10/2020 08:00 Unemployment data

05/10/2020 08:15 Services PMI



EU

30/09/2020 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity

30/09/2020 10:00 Flash Estimate euro area inflation

01/10/2020 09:00 Eurozone Manufacturing PMI

01/10/2020 10:00 PPI

01/10/2020 10:00 Unemployment

02/10/2020 10:00 Quarterly sectoral accounts

05/10/2020 09:00 Eurozone services PMI

05/10/2020 10:00 Retail trade

05/10/2020 10:00 Quarterly balance of payments



FR

30/09/2020 07:45 Provisional CPI

30/09/2020 07:45 Household consumption expenditure in manufactured goods

30/09/2020 07:45 Housing starts

30/09/2020 07:45 PPI

01/10/2020 08:50 Manufacturing PMI

05/10/2020 08:50 Services PMI



IE

01/10/2020 01:01 Manufacturing PMI

05/10/2020 01:01 Services PMI



IT

30/09/2020 10:00 Provisional CPI

30/09/2020 10:00 Cities CPI

01/10/2020 08:45 Manufacturing PMI

01/10/2020 09:00 Unemployment

02/10/2020 10:00 GDP revised

05/10/2020 08:45 Services PMI



JP

30/09/2020 00:50 Preliminary Retail Sales

30/09/2020 00:50 Preliminary Industrial Production

30/09/2020 05:30 Preliminary Report on Petroleum Statistics

30/09/2020 06:00 Steel Imports & Exports Statistics

30/09/2020 06:00 Housing Starts

30/09/2020 06:00 Construction Orders

30/09/2020 07:00 Revised Machine Tool Orders

01/10/2020 01:30 Manufacturing PMI

01/10/2020 06:00 Auto sales

02/10/2020 00:30 Labour Force Survey

02/10/2020 00:50 Monetary Base

02/10/2020 06:00 Consumer Confidence Survey

05/10/2020 01:30 Services PMI



UK

30/09/2020 00:01 Shop Price Index

30/09/2020 07:00 Balance of Payments

30/09/2020 07:00 2nd quarter GDP

30/09/2020 09:30 Business investment revised results

01/10/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index

01/10/2020 11:30 Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane speaks at the Global Moral Money Summit

05/10/2020 09:00 SMMT registration figures

05/10/2020 09:30 CIPS/Markit services PMI



US

30/09/2020 02:00 Presidential debate between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden

30/09/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

30/09/2020 13:15 ADP National Employment Report

30/09/2020 13:30 Revised Corporate Profits

30/09/2020 13:30 3rd estimate GDP

30/09/2020 14:45 ISM-Chicago Business Survey - Chicago PMI

30/09/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales Index

30/09/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

01/10/2020 12:30 Challenger Job-Cut Report

01/10/2020 13:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims

01/10/2020 13:30 Personal Income & Outlays

01/10/2020 14:45 Manufacturing PMI

01/10/2020 14:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index

01/10/2020 15:00 Construction Spending - Construction Put in Place

01/10/2020 15:00 ISM Report on Business Manufacturing PMI

01/10/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report

02/10/2020 13:30 Jobs report for September

02/10/2020 13:30 GDP by State

02/10/2020 14:45 ISM-NY Report on Business

02/10/2020 15:00 University of Michigan Survey of Consumers

05/10/2020 14:45 US Services PMI

05/10/2020 15:00 ISM Report on business services PMI



