StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group Unilever said completion it's plan to unify its headquarters in London would be slightly delayed due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.
The cross-border merger between the company's Dutch and British operations was now expected to become effective on 29 November.
'These changes are a result of restrictions on the availability of UK High Court hearings owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,' Unilever said.
Shareholders of the Dutch arm of the business voted to approve the merger on 21 September.
A meeting of UK shareholders would be held electronically on 12 October, with the relevant court approvals set to follow.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
