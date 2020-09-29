StockMarketWire.com - High-street bakery Greggs said activity had picked in September following a slower August.
Like-for-like sales in company-managed shops have averaged 71.2% of the 2019 level in the 12 weeks to 26 September.
In the most recent four weeks to 26 September like-for-like sales averaged 76.1% of the 2019 level, in line with its planning assumptions at this stage, while delivery represented 2.6% of company-managed shop sales in the most recent week to 26 September, the company said.
Greggs also pledged to bring back more of its product range, including a broader sandwich range and classic favourites such as Belgian buns.
The company said 100 of our larger shops had now reopened customer seating.
The company said it would restart its shop opening programme and expected to open a net 20 shops in 2020.
Greggs said it had returned to a positive net cash position during September, though reiterated that the outlook remained uncertain, with 'rising COVID-19 infection rates leading to increasing risks of supply chain interruption and further restrictions on customer activities out of the home.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
