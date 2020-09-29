StockMarketWire.com - Wind farm investor Greencoat UK Wind said it had raised £400 million from an initial share issue and would use the proceeds to reduce debt.
Plans to raise up to £1 billion in capital, at 131p per share, were first announced by the company on 3 September.
'We are grateful for the ongoing support from our shareholders, which has led to another successful and oversubscribed equity capital raise,' chairman Shonaid Jemmett-Page said.
'Our simple, low-risk model continues to deliver and we look forward to maintaining our track record of dependable returns to shareholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
