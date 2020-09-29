StockMarketWire.com - Security services group Westminster said it had won an up to £1.8m contract to replace and maintain the security screening equipment at the Palace of Westminster, informally known as the Houses of Parliament.
The contract, commencing 1 October, was initially for five years, though its duration may be extended.
Its value would not exceed a maximum sum of £1.8m, subject to what services were provided over its life.
'This contract was awarded after a lengthy tender process under which Westminster was rated highest out of all bidders, both technically and commercially,' the company said.
The project included the removal of existing systems and the installation and maintenance of new advanced x-ray screening and associated systems to screen people and baggage.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
