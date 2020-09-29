StockMarketWire.com - General merchandise retailer B&M European Value Retail lifted its earnings guidance as customers spent more money per visit.
First-half adjusted earnings before, interest, taxes and depreciation was expected to be above the previously guided range of £250m to £270m announced on 28 July, and now estimated to be approximately £285m, the company said.
For the period from 29 March to 26 September 2020, revenue grew 25.3%, with B&M UK stores generating revenue growth of 29.5% including like-for-like growth of 23.0%.
Trading momentum at B&M UK stores were maintained in the second quarter, with 19.1% like-for-like growth in the quarter and an exit rate at a similar level, the company said.
'Strong first half revenue growth and profit uplift [was] driven by elevated average spend per visit,' it added.
The company opened 9 new B&M UK fascia stores by the half year end, offset by eight closures, the latter comprising mostly older, smaller stores.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
