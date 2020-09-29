StockMarketWire.com - Data and analytics company Ascential appointed Paul Harrison as chief operating officer starting 11 January 2021.
Harrison would take responsibility for the company's people strategies, mergers & acquisitions and other functions including marketing, content and technology, reporting directly to Duncan Painter, Ascential's chief executive officer, the company said.
Harrison was most recently chief financial officer of Just Eat from 2016 to 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
