StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory drug focused Synairgen said it and pharmaceutical services company Clinigen had agreed to launch an access programme for a potential treatment for Covid-19.
The managed access programme would be established for Synairgen's inhaled formulation of interferon beta, SNG001, in the UK and the EU for the treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 patients.
SNG001 was an inhaled formulation of IFN-beta for direct delivery to the lungs via nebulisation.
Synairgen had in July announced positive topline data generated from 101 patients hospitalised with Covid-19 in a phase-two trial.
'We are working tirelessly to progress SNG001 through the required clinical and regulatory channels to make this potentially critical treatment widely available to Covid-19 patients around the world,' chief executive Richard Marsden said.
'In the meantime, we are delighted to partner with Clinigen, whose extensive European experience and regulatory expertise will support access to treatment with SNG001 for hospitalised patients who most urgently need it.'
At 8:01am:
[LON:CLIN] Clinigen Group PLC share price was +16p at 666p
[LON:SNG] Synairgen PLC share price was +21p at 183.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
