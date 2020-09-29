StockMarketWire.com - Pharma group Clinigen and drug discovery and development company Synairgen signed an agreement to launch a managed access program for the latter's inhaled formulation medication to treat hospitalised COVID-19 patients.
Synairgen had announced positive topline data generated from 101 patients hospitalised with COVID-19 in its phase II trial, SG016, on the 20 July 2020.
'Synairgen is currently in discussions with regulatory agencies to progress this potential COVID-19 treatment,' the company said.
At 8:07am: [LON:CLIN] Clinigen Group PLC share price was +15.25p at 665.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
