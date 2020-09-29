StockMarketWire.com - Upstream energy company Echo Energy said it had discovered gas at its Monte Aymond well in Santa Cruz Sur, Argentina.
The company well was tested and discovered gas and condensate at an initial flowrate of 2.4 MMscf per day, and subsequently at an average rate of 5 MMscf/d over a longer 10 month period of production, the company said.
Whilst this well was previously abandoned, the company believes that the now improved local infrasucture and and prevailing gas prices mean Monte Aymond was now an 'exciting commercial project,' the company said.
Echo said it had commenced a feasibility study to explore the option for micro-LNG at Monte Aymond, which would increase the company's ability to sell gas directly to clients in remote areas with the potential to achieve 'materially higher sales prices.'
As an alternative to the micro-LNG option, however, the company said it was considering the development of Monte Aymond via both the aggregation of the volumes of Campo Limite, and Monte Aymond to potentially 'lower development costs and increase the returns from both projects and also a standalone development.'
Testing of the previously drilled CLix-1001 well at Campo Limite will be scheduled once ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions in Argentina have been lifted, Echo added.
At 8:25am: [LON:ECHO] Echo Energy Plc share price was +0.05p at 0.43p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
