StockMarketWire.com - Paris-based diagnostics group Novacyt said it had launched an antibody test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
The CE-Mark approved serology 96-well plate enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay test was for the detection of IgG antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 derived from plasma and serum samples.
Novacyt said the antibody test complemented its existing Covid-19 product portfolio, including its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.
The new test had been validated in a study where 1,673 patient samples, including 112 positive samples and 1,561 negative samples, were evaluated.
The test demonstrated 100% sensitivity in patients that were tested at 14 days after testing positive for Covid-19 by a PCR test. The antibody test also demonstrated 99.4% specificity.
At 8:52am: [LON:NCYT] Novacyt S.A share price was +120p at 587.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
