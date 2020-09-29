StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Cairn Energy swung to a first-half loss on lower oil prices, but narrowed its estimate for the range of full-year production after reporting first-half output at the top end of guidance.
Full-year production guidance had been narrowed to within in a range 21,000 to 23,000 bopd, from 19,000 to 23,000 bopd previously, after production averaged 22,400 bopd in the first half of the year.
Pre-tax losses were $323.5 million compared with a profit of $66.5 million year-on-year as revenue fell to $215 million from $270 million.
Looking ahead, the company said it would move ahead with the sale of its Senegal interests and planned to pay a special dividend of US$250 million.
'Cairn's exit from its interests in Norway and Senegal, together with swift re-alignment of our capital programme in early 2020, has given the group strategic flexibility at a vital point in the commodity and industry cycle,' it added. At 8:59am: [LON:CNE] Cairn Energy PLC share price was -3.35p at 137.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: