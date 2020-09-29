StockMarketWire.com - Legal and professional services group Ince said it does not expect to resume dividend payments and warned of increased uncertainty over a more protracted period following recent announcements concerning Covid-19 restrictions in the UK.
Trading from 1 April 2020 to 31 August 2020 produced revenues ahead of the same period last year, the company said.
The group's cash holdings at 31 August 2020 were £4.9 million, down from £5.3 million seen on 31 March.
'In the light of the expected cash flow profile, the board does not intend to re-introduce dividend payments to shareholders at the time of the half year report but will keep this under consideration in future announcements,' the company said.
'Overall, the group remains on track to achieve the board's expectations when the annual accounts were signed at the end of July,' it added.
