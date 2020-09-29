StockMarketWire.com - Marketing software company Pelatro posted a first-half loss after its revenue fell, though it said it expected a stronger sales weighting to the second half.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to $0.40 million, compared to losses of $0.26 million year-on-year. Revenue fell 16% to $2.29 million.
Pelatro said it currently had revenue visibility for the full year of $5.0 million.
'These remain challenging times in world markets generally with the continuing Covid-19 pandemic,' chairman Richard Day said.
'However, consumers are still using and relying on their mobile phones and we are working closely with our clients, the telcos, to ensure that the best service can be offered to their millions of users.;
'As with last year, we anticipate significant weighting of revenue towards our second half.'
'We have had a good start to the second half and we have a strong pipeline from which we expect to be able to deliver revenue in line with expectations on the basis of license sales.'
'However, we will continue to prefer gain share and managed service contracts where possible which give significantly higher returns to Pelatro over the contract length.'
'With the pace of customer engagement picking up there remains a lot of work to be done but we are looking forward to the future with every confidence.'
