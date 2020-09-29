StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Ncondezi Energy posted a first-half loss it continued to develop its namesake coal-fired power project in Mozambique.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to $1.22 million, compared to losses of $1.26 million on-year.

Ncondezi Energy said it had recently submitted a transmission integration study to Electricidade de Mocambique for the power project and coal mine, located in Tete.

In the company's solar and battery business, meanwhile, a force majeure notice had been issued on a maiden project following travel restrictions due to the pandemic.

Commissioning was now targeted for the first quarter 2021, pending Covid-19 developments.


At 9:43am: [LON:NCCL] Ncondezi Energy Limited share price was +0.1p at 4p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com