StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Ncondezi Energy posted a first-half loss it continued to develop its namesake coal-fired power project in Mozambique.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to $1.22 million, compared to losses of $1.26 million on-year.
Ncondezi Energy said it had recently submitted a transmission integration study to Electricidade de Mocambique for the power project and coal mine, located in Tete.
In the company's solar and battery business, meanwhile, a force majeure notice had been issued on a maiden project following travel restrictions due to the pandemic.
Commissioning was now targeted for the first quarter 2021, pending Covid-19 developments.
