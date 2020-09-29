StockMarketWire.com - Cloud communications company Imimobile said it expected revenue from its cloud communications product offering to grow at least 20% in the first half of the year.
For the six months to 30 September 2020, its cloud communications product set, which represents almost 90% of the group's gross profit, was expected to deliver year on year gross profit growth of at least 20%.
'Strong progress has been made in the current quarter in North America. Multiple new customers have been won ... This is in addition to the successful launch of new strategic deployments for large US retailers which help underpin growth expectations for the second half of FY21,' the company said.
The company remained 'confident that the results for the full year will be in line with market expectations,' it added.
At 9:44am: [LON:IMI] Imi PLC share price was +8.5p at 1059.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
