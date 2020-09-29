StockMarketWire.com - Cyber security company Osirium Technologies booked a first-half loss and warned that it may miss full-year revenue expectations.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £1.68 million, compared to losses of £1.71 million year-on-year.
Revenue rose 35% to £0.70 million, though bookings fell 25% to £0.77 million.
Osirium Technologies said it expected an uptick in new business wins in the second half.
However, it said the impact of the coronavirus on the timing of new customer buying decisions meant its full-year revenue may be lower than current market estimates.
'The strength of our offering and our growing pipeline provide a strong platform and give us confidence that, assuming the heightened level of uncertainty caused by the virus continues to subside, we will see an uptick in new business wins in the second half and increased revenue growth in the 20201 financial year,' it added.
At 9:50am: [LON:OSI] Osirium Technologies Plc share price was -3p at 19.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
