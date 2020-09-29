StockMarketWire.com - Avingtrans, an energy and medical sector equipment and aftermarket services provider, said its subsidiary, Booth Industries, had secured a multi-year contract worth £36 million to supply cross passage doors for the HS2 rail link.
The initial phase of the contract would be focussed on developing and testing door and frame designs, with the first frames expected to be delivered to contractors before the end of 2021, the company said.
Most of the revenues for this contract would be generated when the door manufacturing and installation begins in 2025 with a project completion date of 2030, it added.
At 10:03am: [LON:AVG] Avingtrans PLC share price was +15p at 260p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
