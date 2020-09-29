StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Kavango Resources said it had resumed field exploration work in the Kalahari copper belt in Botswana.
Kavango's exploration manager has returned to Botswana having completed 14 days of mandatory quarantine, the company said. Field exploration work recommenced on the Kalahari copper belt in early September, and work on the Kalahari suture zone and the Ditau project was scheduled to begin in October.
The company said it would carry out initial orientation soil sampling on the four licences in the coming months, followed-up by ground magnetic surveying of identified deformation zones, with results is expected in the fourth quarter.
'In line with our strategy for 2020-21, we have started work on our KCB project and aim to complete an extensive soil-sampling programme by the end of the year,' the company said. 'Our intention is then to move on to Ditau and the KSZ, where we plan to conduct high-powered ground loop surveys to pinpoint future potential high-impact drill targets,' it added.
At 10:12am: [LON:KAV] Kavango Resources Plc Ord 0.1p share price was +0.1p at 2.4p
