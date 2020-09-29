StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Ferguson                                7861.00       +6.00%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           512.60       +4.53%
National Grid                            880.00       +3.36%
Mondi                                   1646.00       +2.78%
Gvc Holdings                             999.95       +2.52%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     144.15       -3.42%
HSBC Holdings                            298.18       -3.36%
International Consolidated Airlines       91.68       -2.88%
Land Securities Group                    514.25       -2.77%
Standard Chartered                       352.40       -2.65%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             210.75       +2.80%
Hochschild Mining                        216.50       +2.70%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1136.00       +2.16%
Renishaw                                5545.00       +2.02%
Future                                  1934.00       +1.90%
Greggs                                  1142.00       -6.32%
Ssp Group                                193.70       -5.51%
Shaftesbury                              486.20       -5.50%
Vectura Group                            105.70       -4.60%
Network International Holdings           260.60       -4.12%

FTSE 350
Equiniti Group                           113.80       +4.98%
Greggs                                  1142.00       -6.32%
Ssp Group                                193.70       -5.51%
Shaftesbury                              486.20       -5.50%
Vectura Group                            105.70       -4.60%
Network International Holdings           260.60       -4.12%

AIM
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.38      +26.67%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.29      +25.53%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               25.00      +25.00%
Hunters Property                          53.50      +22.99%
Scotgold Resources                       156.00      +19.54%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.41      -23.15%
ValiRx                                    27.50      -21.43%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.28      -13.85%
Synectics                                112.50      -13.46%
Osirium Technologies                      19.50      -13.33%

Overall Market
