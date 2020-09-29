FTSE 100 Ferguson 7861.00 +6.00% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 512.60 +4.53% National Grid 880.00 +3.36% Mondi 1646.00 +2.78% Gvc Holdings 999.95 +2.52% Rolls-Royce Holdings 144.15 -3.42% HSBC Holdings 298.18 -3.36% International Consolidated Airlines 91.68 -2.88% Land Securities Group 514.25 -2.77% Standard Chartered 352.40 -2.65% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 210.75 +2.80% Hochschild Mining 216.50 +2.70% Fisher (James) & Sons 1136.00 +2.16% Renishaw 5545.00 +2.02% Future 1934.00 +1.90% Greggs 1142.00 -6.32% Ssp Group 193.70 -5.51% Shaftesbury 486.20 -5.50% Vectura Group 105.70 -4.60% Network International Holdings 260.60 -4.12% FTSE 350 Ferguson 7861.00 +6.00% Equiniti Group 113.80 +4.98% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 512.60 +4.53% National Grid 880.00 +3.36% 888 Holdings 210.75 +2.80% Greggs 1142.00 -6.32% Ssp Group 193.70 -5.51% Shaftesbury 486.20 -5.50% Vectura Group 105.70 -4.60% Network International Holdings 260.60 -4.12% AIM Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.38 +26.67% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.29 +25.53% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 25.00 +25.00% Hunters Property 53.50 +22.99% Scotgold Resources 156.00 +19.54% Alba Mineral Resources 0.41 -23.15% ValiRx 27.50 -21.43% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.28 -13.85% Synectics 112.50 -13.46% Osirium Technologies 19.50 -13.33% Overall Market Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.38 +26.67% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.29 +25.53% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 25.00 +25.00% Hunters Property 53.50 +22.99% Scotgold Resources 156.00 +19.54% Alba Mineral Resources 0.41 -23.15% ValiRx 27.50 -21.43% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.28 -13.85% Synectics 112.50 -13.46% Osirium Technologies 19.50 -13.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
