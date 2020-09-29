StockMarketWire.com - Minerals explorer Alien Metals posted a first-half loss as it continued to develop prospects in Mexico and Australia.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to $0.42m, compared to losses of $0.60m year-on-year.
'The first half of 2020 has been a more challenging environment for exploration and development companies due to the Covid-19 health crisis,' chairman Dan Smith said.
'However, it is pleasing to report that Alien has been able to continue various workstreams for the company across the asset portfolio.'
Key deliverables, Smith said, included completion of an IP Survey at the Donovan 2 copper-gold project and the acquisition of a 51% interest in the Hamersley iron ore projects.
The company had also undertaken underground sampling at its San Celso and Los Campos silver projects, and completed a detailed data compilation at Elizabeth Hill silver and the Hamersley projects ahead of upcoming work programmes.
'The company's strategy of identifying and acquiring brownfields exploration assets or opportunistic and counter-cyclical transactions has started to pay dividends,' Smiths said.
'The silver price has strengthened considerably since earlier this year, which bodes well for our diversified high-grade silver portfolio, and the iron ore price has remained extremely resilient, with a robust outlook.'
At 1:29pm: [LON:UFO] share price was -0.03p at 0.58p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
