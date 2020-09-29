StockMarketWire.com - Oncology and rare diseases focused Mereo BioPharma posted a deeper first-half loss owing to a jump in finance charges.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through June amounted to £126.1 million, compared to losses of £18.7 million year-on-year and included £97.6 million of finance charges.
Mereo BioPharma said the charges mainly related to changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives, due to the re-measurement of the conversion feature of a loan note issued as part of a private placement.
They were also related changes in the fair value of warrants in connection to the private placement and interest on bank debt.
Operating losses amounted to £16.7 million, compared to operating losses of £18.8 million year-on-year, amid a fall in R&D spending.
The company said it was on track to initiate a phase 1b/2 clinical trial of etigilimab for the treatment of solid tumors in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Enrolment had resumed in a phase 2 study of alvelestat in Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.
The company also had initiated a placebo-controlled Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in Covid-19 respiratory disease.
Partnering discussions continued for a portfolio of clinical-stage programs including setrusumab for osteogenesis imperfecta.
At 2:46pm: [LON:MPH] Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd share price was 0p at 44.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: