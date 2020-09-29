FTSE 100 Ferguson 7911.00 +6.67% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 511.30 +4.26% Gvc Holdings 1017.00 +4.26% National Grid 884.60 +3.90% Mondi 1661.25 +3.73% Rolls-Royce Holdings 141.93 -4.90% International Consolidated Airlines 90.49 -4.14% British Land Company 332.90 -3.70% Homeserve 1225.00 -3.01% Sainsbury (J) 192.83 -2.98% FTSE 250 Airtel Africa 61.65 +2.92% Hochschild Mining 216.80 +2.85% Mediclinic International 273.40 +2.63% Fisher (James) & Sons 1136.00 +2.16% Ninety One 203.00 +1.81% Ssp Group 187.50 -8.54% Greggs 1120.00 -8.12% Cineworld Group 40.73 -7.01% Rank Group 95.30 -6.57% Shaftesbury 482.20 -6.28% FTSE 350 Ferguson 7911.00 +6.67% Equiniti Group 113.80 +4.98% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 511.30 +4.26% Gvc Holdings 1017.00 +4.26% National Grid 884.60 +3.90% Ssp Group 187.50 -8.54% Greggs 1120.00 -8.12% Cineworld Group 40.73 -7.01% Rank Group 95.30 -6.57% Shaftesbury 482.20 -6.28% AIM Infrastructure India 1.65 +50.00% Toople 0.11 +37.50% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.31 +31.91% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.38 +26.67% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 25.00 +25.00% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.10 -20.51% ValiRx 28.00 -20.00% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.27 -16.92% Vela Technologies 0.07 -15.63% Aukett Swanke Group 1.60 -13.51% Overall Market Infrastructure India 1.65 +50.00% Toople 0.11 +37.50% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.31 +31.91% Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company 0.38 +26.67% Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di 25.00 +25.00% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.10 -20.51% ValiRx 28.00 -20.00% Great Western Mining Corporation 0.27 -16.92% Vela Technologies 0.07 -15.63% Amigo Holdings 10.10 -15.55%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
