FTSE 100
Ferguson                                7911.00       +6.67%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           511.30       +4.26%
Gvc Holdings                            1017.00       +4.26%
National Grid                            884.60       +3.90%
Mondi                                   1661.25       +3.73%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     141.93       -4.90%
International Consolidated Airlines       90.49       -4.14%
British Land Company                     332.90       -3.70%
Homeserve                               1225.00       -3.01%
Sainsbury (J)                            192.83       -2.98%

FTSE 250
Airtel Africa                             61.65       +2.92%
Hochschild Mining                        216.80       +2.85%
Mediclinic International                 273.40       +2.63%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1136.00       +2.16%
Ninety One                               203.00       +1.81%
Ssp Group                                187.50       -8.54%
Greggs                                  1120.00       -8.12%
Cineworld Group                           40.73       -7.01%
Rank Group                                95.30       -6.57%
Shaftesbury                              482.20       -6.28%

AIM
Infrastructure India                       1.65      +50.00%
Toople                                     0.11      +37.50%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.31      +31.91%
Nostra Terra Oil & Gas Company             0.38      +26.67%
Aiq Limited Ords Gbp0.01 Di               25.00      +25.00%
Ncondezi Energy Limited                    3.10      -20.51%
ValiRx                                    28.00      -20.00%
Great Western Mining Corporation           0.27      -16.92%
Vela Technologies                          0.07      -15.63%
Aukett Swanke Group                        1.60      -13.51%

