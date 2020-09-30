Interim Result
01/10/2020 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
01/10/2020 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
06/10/2020 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)
06/10/2020 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)
06/10/2020 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
06/10/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
07/10/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
07/10/2020 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
08/10/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)
08/10/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
Final Result
01/10/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
05/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
05/10/2020 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)
06/10/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)
06/10/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)
08/10/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
08/10/2020 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)
AGM / EGM
01/10/2020 Anglo African Oil & Gas PLC (AAOG)
01/10/2020 Boston International Holdings Plc (BIH)
01/10/2020 Abbey PLC (ABBY)
02/10/2020 Cobra Resources Plc Ord 1p (COBR)
02/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
02/10/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)
02/10/2020 Tiziana Life Sciences Plc (TILS)
05/10/2020 Phimedix Plc (PHM)
06/10/2020 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)
07/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
07/10/2020 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)
07/10/2020 Argo Group Limited (ARGO)
07/10/2020 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)
08/10/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)
08/10/2020 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)
08/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
Trading Statement
01/10/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
02/10/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
07/10/2020 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
07/10/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)
08/10/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
08/10/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)
08/10/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
08/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
08/10/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
Ex-Dividend
01/10/2020 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
01/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
01/10/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
01/10/2020 Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (IVI)
01/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)
01/10/2020 Halma PLC (HLMA)
01/10/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)
01/10/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
01/10/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
01/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
01/10/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
01/10/2020 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)
01/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)
01/10/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
01/10/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
01/10/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
01/10/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
01/10/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
01/10/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
01/10/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
01/10/2020 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
01/10/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
01/10/2020 Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC (BRNA)
01/10/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
01/10/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
02/10/2020 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)
02/10/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
02/10/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
02/10/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
02/10/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)
02/10/2020 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)
02/10/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
02/10/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
02/10/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)
02/10/2020 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
05/10/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
06/10/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
07/10/2020 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
08/10/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)
08/10/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)
08/10/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
08/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
08/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
08/10/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
08/10/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
08/10/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (BGCG)
08/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)
08/10/2020 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
08/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
08/10/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
08/10/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
08/10/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)
08/10/2020 Jpmorgan Mid Capital Investment Trust PLC (JMF)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com