Interim Result

01/10/2020 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)

01/10/2020 Lamprell PLC (LAM)

06/10/2020 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)

06/10/2020 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)

06/10/2020 Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (IHC)

06/10/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

07/10/2020 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)

07/10/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)

08/10/2020 Electrocomponents PLC (ECM)

08/10/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)

09/10/2020 Treatt PLC (TET)

13/10/2020 Lidco Group PLC (LID)

13/10/2020 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)

14/10/2020 Walker Greenbank PLC (WGB)

14/10/2020 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)

14/10/2020 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)

15/10/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

15/10/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)

19/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

20/10/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)

20/10/2020 Mcbride PLC (MCB)

20/10/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)

23/10/2020 Nordea Bank Abp (0N4T)



Final Result

01/10/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)

05/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)

05/10/2020 Mulberry Group PLC (MUL)

06/10/2020 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)

06/10/2020 Yougov PLC (YOU)

08/10/2020 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)

08/10/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

09/10/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

14/10/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)

14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)

20/10/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)

20/10/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)



AGM / EGM

01/10/2020 Anglo African Oil & Gas PLC (AAOG)

01/10/2020 Boston International Holdings Plc (BIH)

01/10/2020 Abbey PLC (ABBY)

02/10/2020 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)

02/10/2020 Cobra Resources Plc Ord 1p (COBR)

02/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

02/10/2020 Tiziana Life Sciences Plc (TILS)

05/10/2020 Phimedix Plc (PHM)

06/10/2020 Cake Box Holdings PLC (CBOX)

07/10/2020 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)

07/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

07/10/2020 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)

07/10/2020 Argo Group Limited (ARGO)

08/10/2020 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)

08/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

08/10/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)

09/10/2020 Sdl PLC (SDL)

09/10/2020 Baillie Gifford Us Growth Trust PLC (USA)

09/10/2020 Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (PGIT)

09/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

12/10/2020 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

12/10/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)

13/10/2020 Newmark Security PLC (NWT)

13/10/2020 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)

14/10/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)

14/10/2020 Primorus Investments PLC (PRIM)

14/10/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

14/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)

14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)

15/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)

16/10/2020 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)

16/10/2020 Loungers PLC (LGRS)

16/10/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

16/10/2020 K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C)

16/10/2020 Metals Exploration PLC (MTL)

19/10/2020 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)

19/10/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)

20/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

22/10/2020 1Pm PLC (OPM)



Trading Statement

01/10/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)

02/10/2020 Wincanton PLC (WIN)

07/10/2020 Scapa Group PLC (SCPA)

07/10/2020 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)

08/10/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)

08/10/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)

08/10/2020 Motorpoint Group PLC (MOTR)

08/10/2020 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)

08/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

09/10/2020 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)

09/10/2020 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)

14/10/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)

14/10/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

15/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)

15/10/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

15/10/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)

15/10/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)

15/10/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)

15/10/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)

15/10/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)

15/10/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

16/10/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)

19/10/2020 Record PLC (REC)

20/10/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)

20/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

20/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)



Ex-Dividend

01/10/2020 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)

01/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)

01/10/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)

01/10/2020 Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (IVI)

01/10/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)

01/10/2020 Halma PLC (HLMA)

01/10/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)

01/10/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)

01/10/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)

01/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)

01/10/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)

01/10/2020 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)

01/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)

01/10/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)

01/10/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)

01/10/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)

01/10/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)

01/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)

01/10/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)

01/10/2020 Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC (BRNA)

01/10/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

01/10/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)

01/10/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)

01/10/2020 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)

01/10/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)

02/10/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)

02/10/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)

02/10/2020 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)

02/10/2020 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)

02/10/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)

02/10/2020 Goco Group PLC (GOCO)

02/10/2020 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)

02/10/2020 Drax Group PLC (DRX)

02/10/2020 Devro PLC (DVO)

02/10/2020 Evraz PLC (EVR)

05/10/2020 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)

06/10/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)

07/10/2020 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)

08/10/2020 Jpmorgan Mid Capital Investment Trust PLC (JMF)

08/10/2020 Creightons PLC (CRL)

08/10/2020 Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC (SPX)

08/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)

08/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)

08/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)

08/10/2020 Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC (BGCG)

08/10/2020 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)

08/10/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)

08/10/2020 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)

08/10/2020 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)

08/10/2020 Intertek Group PLC (ITRK)

08/10/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)

08/10/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)

08/10/2020 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)

09/10/2020 Personal Assets Trust PLC (PNL)

09/10/2020 Pollen Street Secured Lending PLC (PSSL)

09/10/2020 Ruffer Investment Company LTD (RICA)

09/10/2020 Learning Technologies Group PLC (LTG)

09/10/2020 Zotefoams PLC (ZTF)

09/10/2020 Goodwin PLC (GDWN)

12/10/2020 Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (HSL)

12/10/2020 Henderson Alternative Strategies Trust PLC (HAST)

14/10/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)

15/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)

15/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)

15/10/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)

15/10/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)

15/10/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)

15/10/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)

16/10/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)

16/10/2020 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)

16/10/2020 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)

16/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)

16/10/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)

16/10/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)

16/10/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)

16/10/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)

16/10/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)

16/10/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)

16/10/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)

16/10/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)



