Interim Result
01/10/2020 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
01/10/2020 Burford Capital Limited (BUR)
Final Result
01/10/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)
AGM / EGM
01/10/2020 Boston International Holdings Plc (BIH)
01/10/2020 Abbey PLC (ABBY)
01/10/2020 Anglo African Oil & Gas PLC (AAOG)
Trading Statement
01/10/2020 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
Ex-Dividend
01/10/2020 Mid-Wynd International Investment Trust PLC (MWY)
01/10/2020 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
01/10/2020 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
01/10/2020 Lowland Investment Company PLC (LWI)
01/10/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
01/10/2020 Rit Capital Partners PLC (RCP)
01/10/2020 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
01/10/2020 Value And Income Trust PLC (VIN)
01/10/2020 Tp Icap PLC (TCAP)
01/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
01/10/2020 Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust PLC (SLS)
01/10/2020 Jpmorgan Russian Securities PLC (JRS)
01/10/2020 Invesco Income Growth Trust PLC (IVI)
01/10/2020 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
01/10/2020 Blackrock North American Income Trust PLC (BRNA)
01/10/2020 Bmo UK High Income Trust PLC (BHI)
01/10/2020 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
01/10/2020 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
01/10/2020 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
01/10/2020 Fisher (James) & Sons PLC (FSJ)
01/10/2020 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
01/10/2020 Hunting PLC (HTG)
01/10/2020 Hastings Group Holdings PLC (HSTG)
01/10/2020 Halma PLC (HLMA)
01/10/2020 Aggreko PLC (AGK)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com