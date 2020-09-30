StockMarketWire.com - Food services group Compass flagged a £100m contract impairment charge, though said its business was now breakeven at a trading level, following improved performance in the fourth quarter.
The company said it was reviewing its contract portfolio and at this preliminary estimated that it would have to impair around £100 million of contract assets.
The fourth quarter underlying operating margin was expected to be around -3%, an improvement from -5.2% in the third quarter. The full year underlying operating profit margin was expected to be around 3%.
Resizing costs in the fourth quarter were around £90 million, bringing total FY2020 resizing costs to around £130 million, the company said.
At current spot rates, foreign exchange translation was expected to reduce 2019 reported revenue and underlying operating profit by around £355 million and £28 million respectively.
'The group's organic revenue performance in the fourth quarter improved as clients in education and business & industry began to return to schools and offices in our main markets,' the company said.
'The pace at which our revenues and margins will recover remains unclear, especially given the possible increase in lockdown measures in the Northern Hemisphere through the winter months,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
