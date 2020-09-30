StockMarketWire.com - Casino giant Caesars Entertainment has won the backing of gambling company William Hill's board for its £2.9 billion takeover bid for the British group, the companies said on Wednesday.
William Hill had agreed to accept Caesars' cash offer of 272p per share, which was a 58% premium to William Hill's closing price on 1 September, the day it was first approached by Caesars.
The deal would still need to be approved by a majority of William Hill shareholders at a general meeting.
'The William Hill board believes this is the best option for William Hill at an attractive price for shareholders,' chairman Roger Devlin said.
'It recognises the significant progress the William Hill group has made over the last 18 months, as well as the risk and significant investment required to maximise the US opportunity given intense competition in the US and the potential for regulatory disruption in the UK and Europe.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
