StockMarketWire.com - Aerospace and defence company Babcock International said it had appointed David Mellors as chief financial officer to succeed Franco Martinelli, who announced his intention to retire in July.
Mellors would join the company as CFO designate on 1 November 2020, and would become CFO on 30 November 2020.
Mellors was previously CFO of defence company Cobham.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
