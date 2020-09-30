StockMarketWire.com - Recently listed online retailer The Hut Group said it had acquired US skincare brand Perricone MD for $60 million.
The Hut Group, also known as THG, said Perricone MD was a 'science-led' topical skincare brand.
'Its skincare formulations and supplements address a broad range of dermatological needs, supported by extensive clinical and consumer studies,' it added.
'The brand has approximately 100 product patents and is committed to no-animal testing, clean ingredients and gluten free formulations.'
THG said it had acquired Perricone MD for a one-times continuing sales multiple.
Perricone MD was profitable at the earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation level, although THG said it anticipated 'minimal impact' in the current financial year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
