StockMarketWire.com - Building materials business CRH said that Senan Murphy intended to retire from his position as finance director during the course of 2021.
The company was initiating a process to identify a successor and would make an announcement once the process was completed, CRH said.
At 8:07am: [LON:CRH] Crh PLC share price was -36.5p at 2818.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
