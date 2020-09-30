StockMarketWire.com - Building materials business CRH said that Senan Murphy intended to retire from his position as finance director during the course of 2021.

The company was initiating a process to identify a successor and would make an announcement once the process was completed, CRH said.






At 8:07am: [LON:CRH] Crh PLC share price was -36.5p at 2818.5p



