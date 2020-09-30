StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical group Diurnal said it expected to launch its hydrocortisone oral granules in the US in the fourth quarter of this year after receiving US Food and Drug Administration approval.
The US health authority approved Alkindi Sprinkle as a replacement therapy in paediatric patients with adrenocortical insufficiency in the fourth quarter this year after
Diurnal partnered with Eton Pharmaceuticals to distribute Alkindi Sprinkle in the US. Eton had the option to establish its own supply chain in the US in the future, and would launch distribution in Q4 this year.
'The company will also receive a tiered royalty on sales ranging from low double-digits to high teens and is due tiered sales-based milestone payments of up to $45 million in aggregate subject to annual sales thresholds,' Diurnal said. 'These payments are in addition to the upfront payment of $5.0m received by Diurnal upon signing the contract with Eton in March this year.'
At 8:19am: [LON:DNL] Diurnal Group Plc share price was +7.5p at 73.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: