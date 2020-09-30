StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Anglo American                          1895.00       +1.53%
Royal Dutch Shell                        997.50       +1.39%
Smith & Nephew                          1513.00       +1.34%
Standard Life Aberdeen                   226.95       +1.23%
Rio Tinto                               4763.25       +1.09%
Compass Group                           1148.50       -4.93%
Gvc Holdings                             994.70       -1.90%
Smith (Ds)                               292.05       -1.80%
Melrose Industries                       113.30       -1.73%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4032.50       -1.69%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             253.75      +21.70%
Qinetiq Group                            287.40       +6.92%
Gamesys Group                           1201.00       +6.10%
Cairn Energy                             146.05       +4.32%
Chemring Group                           239.00       +2.36%
Tp Icap                                  243.10      -10.95%
Puretech Health                          251.75       -5.18%
Ssp Group                                177.45       -4.18%
Hilton Food Group                       1161.00       -3.09%
Airtel Africa                             59.20       -2.95%

FTSE 350
AIM
Orosur Mining Inc                          7.25      +33.03%
Diurnal Group                             76.00      +15.15%
Phoenix Global Resources                   7.48      +15.08%
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited        0.35      +12.90%
Thor Mining                                0.99      +12.76%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.27      -27.14%
Tri-Star Resources                        24.50      -15.52%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.14      -15.15%
Kibo Mining                                0.23      -14.55%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.23      -12.96%

Overall Market
