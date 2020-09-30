FTSE 100 Anglo American 1895.00 +1.53% Royal Dutch Shell 997.50 +1.39% Smith & Nephew 1513.00 +1.34% Standard Life Aberdeen 226.95 +1.23% Rio Tinto 4763.25 +1.09% Compass Group 1148.50 -4.93% Gvc Holdings 994.70 -1.90% Smith (Ds) 292.05 -1.80% Melrose Industries 113.30 -1.73% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4032.50 -1.69% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 253.75 +21.70% Qinetiq Group 287.40 +6.92% Gamesys Group 1201.00 +6.10% Cairn Energy 146.05 +4.32% Chemring Group 239.00 +2.36% Tp Icap 243.10 -10.95% Puretech Health 251.75 -5.18% Ssp Group 177.45 -4.18% Hilton Food Group 1161.00 -3.09% Airtel Africa 59.20 -2.95% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 253.75 +21.70% Qinetiq Group 287.40 +6.92% Gamesys Group 1201.00 +6.10% Cairn Energy 146.05 +4.32% Hammerson 15.65 +4.26% Paypoint 523.50 -13.90% Tp Icap 243.10 -10.95% Puretech Health 251.75 -5.18% Compass Group 1148.50 -4.93% Ssp Group 177.45 -4.18% AIM Orosur Mining Inc 7.25 +33.03% Diurnal Group 76.00 +15.15% Phoenix Global Resources 7.48 +15.08% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.35 +12.90% Thor Mining 0.99 +12.76% IDE Group Holdings 1.27 -27.14% Tri-Star Resources 24.50 -15.52% Trafalgar New Homes 0.14 -15.15% Kibo Mining 0.23 -14.55% Tertiary Minerals 0.23 -12.96% Overall Market Orosur Mining Inc 7.25 +33.03% 888 Holdings 253.75 +21.70% Diurnal Group 76.00 +15.15% Phoenix Global Resources 7.48 +15.08% Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited 0.35 +12.90% IDE Group Holdings 1.27 -27.14% Tri-Star Resources 24.50 -15.52% Trafalgar New Homes 0.14 -15.15% Kibo Mining 0.23 -14.55% Paypoint 523.50 -13.90%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
