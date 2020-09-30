StockMarketWire.com - Asset management group Catena reported a sharp jump in losses amid an 'extremely challenging' first half of the year as revenue more than halved.
For the six months ended 30 June 2020, pre-tax losses widened to £270,049 from £15,258 as revenue fell to £449,530 from £943,433.
The company blamed the weaker results on 'the impact of Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown in the UK and closure of schools from March.'
Its pantheon Leisure portfolio company, which owns 100% of the operating business of the sport and leisure division trading as Sport in Schools, made a loss of £22,021 for the six months ended 30 June, compared with a profit £62,533.
Sports in schools turnover fell by 52% to £449,530.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
