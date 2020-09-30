StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Genedrive said its Covid-19 test kid had received approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.
Under the approval, the kit could now be distributed and sold within South Africa.
'This important for markets such as South Africa where high testing volumes are supported by the prevalence of automated/robotic RNA extraction instruments, and the variety of testing platforms is diverse owing to a split between public and private testing facilities,' the company said.
At 9:55am: [LON:GDR] Genedrive Plc share price was +5p at 109.5p
