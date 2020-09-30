StockMarketWire.com - Gold miner SolGold said the completion of a pre-feasibility study for its Alpala project in northern Ecuador had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The company had been planning to complete the study by the end of September, but it said the pandemic had limited physical access to the site.
'This has resulted in critical geotechnical data not being available as required to meet the study plan and schedule as originally contemplated,' SolGold said.
SolGold said it was aiming to complete the study 'as soon as possible'.
At 9:55am: [LON:SOLG] SolGold PLC share price was -0.02p at 25.78p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
