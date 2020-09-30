FTSE 100 Standard Life Aberdeen 229.25 +2.25% Barratt Developments 483.45 +2.04% British Land Company 336.75 +1.71% Persimmon 2489.50 +1.61% Taylor Wimpey 106.85 +1.52% Compass Group 1154.00 -4.47% Rolls-Royce Holdings 136.20 -2.99% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4013.00 -2.17% Gvc Holdings 993.20 -2.05% Smith (Ds) 291.35 -2.03% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 254.75 +22.18% Qinetiq Group 288.20 +7.22% Gamesys Group 1176.00 +3.89% Babcock International Group 239.95 +3.29% Cairn Energy 144.50 +3.21% Tp Icap 239.30 -12.34% Ssp Group 176.15 -4.89% Trainline 355.80 -3.99% Puretech Health 257.25 -3.11% Clarkson 2280.00 -2.98% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 254.75 +22.18% Qinetiq Group 288.20 +7.22% Hammerson 15.87 +5.73% Barr (A.G.) 470.75 +4.84% Gamesys Group 1176.00 +3.89% Paypoint 528.00 -13.16% Tp Icap 239.30 -12.34% Ssp Group 176.15 -4.89% Compass Group 1154.00 -4.47% Trainline 355.80 -3.99% AIM Orosur Mining Inc 8.80 +61.47% Yu Group 100.00 +25.00% ValiRx 31.75 +16.51% Phoenix Global Resources 7.48 +15.08% Diurnal Group 75.50 +14.39% IDE Group Holdings 1.27 -27.14% Aminex 0.53 -19.23% Bezant Resources 0.13 -16.13% Tri-Star Resources 24.50 -15.52% Trafalgar New Homes 0.14 -15.15% Overall Market Orosur Mining Inc 8.80 +61.47% Yu Group 100.00 +25.00% 888 Holdings 254.75 +22.18% ValiRx 31.75 +16.51% Phoenix Global Resources 7.48 +15.08% IDE Group Holdings 1.27 -27.14% Aminex 0.53 -19.23% Bezant Resources 0.13 -16.13% Tri-Star Resources 24.50 -15.52% Trafalgar New Homes 0.14 -15.15%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -