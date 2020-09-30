StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Standard Life Aberdeen                   229.25       +2.25%
Barratt Developments                     483.45       +2.04%
British Land Company                     336.75       +1.71%
Persimmon                               2489.50       +1.61%
Taylor Wimpey                            106.85       +1.52%
Compass Group                           1154.00       -4.47%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     136.20       -2.99%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4013.00       -2.17%
Gvc Holdings                             993.20       -2.05%
Smith (Ds)                               291.35       -2.03%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             254.75      +22.18%
Qinetiq Group                            288.20       +7.22%
Gamesys Group                           1176.00       +3.89%
Babcock International Group              239.95       +3.29%
Cairn Energy                             144.50       +3.21%
Tp Icap                                  239.30      -12.34%
Ssp Group                                176.15       -4.89%
Trainline                                355.80       -3.99%
Puretech Health                          257.25       -3.11%
Clarkson                                2280.00       -2.98%

FTSE 350
Paypoint                                 528.00      -13.16%
Tp Icap                                  239.30      -12.34%
Ssp Group                                176.15       -4.89%
Trainline                                355.80       -3.99%

AIM
Orosur Mining Inc                          8.80      +61.47%
Yu Group                                 100.00      +25.00%
ValiRx                                    31.75      +16.51%
Phoenix Global Resources                   7.48      +15.08%
Diurnal Group                             75.50      +14.39%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.27      -27.14%
Aminex                                     0.53      -19.23%
Bezant Resources                           0.13      -16.13%
Tri-Star Resources                        24.50      -15.52%
Trafalgar New Homes                        0.14      -15.15%

