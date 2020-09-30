FTSE 100 Standard Life Aberdeen 229.10 +2.19% Taylor Wimpey 107.35 +2.00% Barratt Developments 481.65 +1.66% Schroders 2740.50 +1.65% Persimmon 2486.50 +1.49% Rolls-Royce Holdings 133.60 -4.84% Compass Group 1164.75 -3.58% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 497.30 -2.53% Burberry Group 1560.00 -1.98% Gvc Holdings 994.70 -1.90% FTSE 250 888 Holdings 260.00 +24.70% G4S 197.18 +4.27% Gamesys Group 1178.00 +4.06% Babcock International Group 241.55 +3.98% Qinetiq Group 277.30 +3.16% Tp Icap 236.70 -13.30% Puretech Health 248.50 -6.40% Ssp Group 173.80 -6.16% Hochschild Mining 210.40 -3.57% Airtel Africa 59.00 -3.28% FTSE 350 888 Holdings 260.00 +24.70% Barr (A.G.) 476.25 +6.07% Hammerson 15.70 +4.60% G4S 197.18 +4.27% Gamesys Group 1178.00 +4.06% Paypoint 510.50 -16.04% Tp Icap 236.70 -13.30% Puretech Health 248.50 -6.40% Ssp Group 173.80 -6.16% Rolls-Royce Holdings 133.60 -4.84% AIM Orosur Mining Inc 10.15 +86.24% Yu Group 100.00 +25.00% ValiRx 33.50 +22.94% Orient Telecoms 12.00 +17.07% Harvest Minerals 2.55 +15.91% Katoro Gold Mining 2.00 -27.27% IDE Group Holdings 1.27 -27.14% Aminex 0.50 -23.08% Infrastructure India 1.70 -19.05% Kibo Mining 0.23 -18.18% Overall Market Orosur Mining Inc 10.15 +86.24% Yu Group 100.00 +25.00% 888 Holdings 260.00 +24.70% ValiRx 33.50 +22.94% Orient Telecoms 12.00 +17.07% Katoro Gold Mining 2.00 -27.27% IDE Group Holdings 1.27 -27.14% Aminex 0.50 -23.08% Infrastructure India 1.70 -19.05% Kibo Mining 0.23 -18.18%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 12:00
StockMarketWire.com -