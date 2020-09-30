StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Standard Life Aberdeen                   229.10       +2.19%
Taylor Wimpey                            107.35       +2.00%
Barratt Developments                     481.65       +1.66%
Schroders                               2740.50       +1.65%
Persimmon                               2486.50       +1.49%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     133.60       -4.84%
Compass Group                           1164.75       -3.58%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           497.30       -2.53%
Burberry Group                          1560.00       -1.98%
Gvc Holdings                             994.70       -1.90%

FTSE 250
888 Holdings                             260.00      +24.70%
G4S                                      197.18       +4.27%
Gamesys Group                           1178.00       +4.06%
Babcock International Group              241.55       +3.98%
Qinetiq Group                            277.30       +3.16%
Tp Icap                                  236.70      -13.30%
Puretech Health                          248.50       -6.40%
Ssp Group                                173.80       -6.16%
Hochschild Mining                        210.40       -3.57%
Airtel Africa                             59.00       -3.28%

FTSE 350
Barr (A.G.)                              476.25       +6.07%
Hammerson                                 15.70       +4.60%
G4S                                      197.18       +4.27%
Paypoint                                 510.50      -16.04%
Tp Icap                                  236.70      -13.30%
Ssp Group                                173.80       -6.16%
AIM
Orosur Mining Inc                         10.15      +86.24%
Yu Group                                 100.00      +25.00%
ValiRx                                    33.50      +22.94%
Orient Telecoms                           12.00      +17.07%
Harvest Minerals                           2.55      +15.91%
Katoro Gold Mining                         2.00      -27.27%
IDE Group Holdings                         1.27      -27.14%
Aminex                                     0.50      -23.08%
Infrastructure India                       1.70      -19.05%
Kibo Mining                                0.23      -18.18%

Overall Market
Yu Group                                 100.00      +25.00%
