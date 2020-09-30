StockMarketWire.com - Clinical AI technology group Sensyne Health said it would collaborate with the University of Oxford for which it would provide software for Covid-19 treatment trial.
Sensyne Health said the software would support remote data collection and analytics for a clinical trial of the anti-TNF drug adalimumab to prevent respiratory failure due to Covid-19.
The trial was funded by the Covid-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, an initiative set up by the Wellcome Trust, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Mastercard, with support from public and philanthropic donors.
At 1:22pm: [LON:SENS] Sensyne Health Plc Ord 10p share price was -5.5p at 55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
