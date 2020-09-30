StockMarketWire.com - Financial services group Octagonal said it expected to post a rise in gross profit, though the release of its accounts would be further delayed due to the pandemic.
Unaudited results showed gross profit for the year through March 2020 had risen to £4.3 million, up from £4.0 million year-on-year.
Revenue had increased to £5.7 million, up from £5.3 million.
Octagonal said it had experienced delays in receiving material branch accounts from its subsidiary based in Hong Kong.
Consequently, it had applied for and been granted a three-month extension to the timeline for publishing its audited accounts, which were now expected in late October.
At 1:27pm: [LON:OCT] Octagonal Plc share price was +0.2p at 1.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
