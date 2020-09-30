StockMarketWire.com - Africa-focused oil company Savannah Energy swung to a first-half profit after it completed the acquisition of assets in Nigeria last November.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to $1.2 million, compared to year-on-year losses of $3.0 million.
The company booked revenue of $91.7 million, having booked none in the previous corresponding period, though that was partly offset by $36.3m of financing costs, as well as sales costs.
'I believe that our first-half results clearly demonstrate the transformation Savannah has undergone to become a cash generative business, benefitting from a long-dated, gas-biased revenue stream with no meaningful oil price exposure,' chief executive Andrew Knott said.
'We continue to see strong growth potential in both of our core business units, with gas sales to new customers expected in Nigeria and new oil sales from the R3 East project in Niger following the installation of an Early Production System, which is expected to commence by the end of FY 2021.'
At 1:36pm: [LON:SAVE] share price was +1.48p at 10.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
